Travis and Jason Kelce Attend Kelce Brothers Bobblehead Night at Cleveland Cavaliers Game

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Jason (left) and Travis Kelce at the Cleveland Cavaliers game on March 5

The Kelce brothers were hometown heroes at the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday night!

Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, were the guests of honor at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as the NBA team hosted a Kelce Brothers bobblehead night. Fans who attended the game against the Boston Celtics received a one-of-a-kind bobblehead featuring the brothers in signature Cleveland jerseys.

The Cavs shared a video of the brothers approving the bobblehead dolls. "I look way better than I was expecting," Jason said, although Travis wondered why his doll didn't have a chain around his neck.

The Cleveland Heights natives were celebrated before tip-off. Jason was presented with a framed Cavs jersey featuring his number 62.

The Kelce-themed evening was announced shortly after Travis’s reaction to the buzzer-beating game-winner from Cleveland’s Max Strus on Feb. 27 went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Travis Kecle holds a framed Cavaliers jersey with his brother Jason's number 62

Jason and Travis have a long-standing connection to the Cavaliers and Northeast Ohio. Both attended Cleveland Heights High School and were inducted into the school’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in May 2018.

Congrats on an incredible career to Cleveland Heights Legend, @JasonKelce! pic.twitter.com/YQyaU86kua — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 6, 2024

To recognize the brothers’ connection to Cleveland, the Cavs are donating money to Heights Schools Foundation Initiatives, an organization that is important to both Jason and Travis.

Their night out to the NBA game comes amid Taylor Swift's Singapore run of her Eras Tour and just the day after Jason delivered an emotional speech announcing his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons.

The beloved Philadelphia Eagles center struggled through tears to get through his speech, thanking everyone who's supported his football dreams, including Travis.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce's family, from left, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, mother, Donna Kelce, father, Ed Kelce, and wife, Kylie McDevitt Kelce, listens as Jason Kelce announces his retirement at an NFL football press conference in Philadelphia, Monday, March 4, 2024

Jason spoke about the relationship with his brother, mentioning their years playing sports together as kids and the joy they both felt when the other was drafted into the NFL.

"We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives," Jason explained. "We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other."

He recalled "inventing games" with Travis, and said they "imagined" themselves as "star players" in the NFL one day. "We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house," Jason said.

Of Travis's support throughout the years, Jason said, "It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding."



