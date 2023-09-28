Travis and Jason Kelce Answer Questions from Taylor Swift Fans About Football: ‘Thanks Swifties'

The fun segment, called "No Dumb Questions," was a hit with Swift's fanbase amid the rumored romance between Travis and the pop superstar

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Travis and Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift

Football has a whole new set of fans, thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

After the "Karma" singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, Swift's fans, known as Swifties, took it upon themselves to become fans of the sport.

And on Wednesday, Travis, 33, and his brother Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, dedicated a segment on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce to answering questions from the Swifties about football. The fun segment, called "No Dumb Questions," was a hit with the fanbase.

The first question asked to the NFL brothers was, "What's a field goal?"

Jason, 35, explained, "A field goal is when you kick the ball through the uprights," and added that it's worth three points.

"You settle for three points," Travis chimed in, pointing out that "the goal is always to get the ball in the end zone" for a touchdown.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs; Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles

The next inquiry was about defining a "down" on the field. "When an offense gets the ball, they have four tries to get four downs to get 10 yards," Jason explained. "A down occurs when either someone has been tackled to the ground or the ball has been rendered incomplete unless you get 10 or more yards. Then you get a fresh set of downs."

Travis took the third and final question from the Swifties, asking if the tight end position — his own — is real in American football.

"It’s a combo position. You do a lot of what the offensive linemen do which are the big fatties like Jason and then you do what the receivers do," Travis said.

Lisa Lake/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; ABC via Getty Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Jason joked, "The tight end basically is a Chippendale's position," referring to the popular male dance show.

Concluding the segment, Jason thanked Swift's fans for the opportunity to do something different on their show. "That was fun, thanks Swifties. Thanks for making that possible," Jason said.

The episode also marked the first time Travis spoke publicly about his rumored relationship with Swift, calling her "ballsy" for accepting his invite to the game.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her,” Travis told his older brother Jason. “The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course.”

The 12-time Grammy winner was seen sitting next to the NFL players' mom, Donna Kelce, cheering for Travis and even exchanging a celebratory chest bump with his friend after a touchdown.

Jason Hanna/Getty Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how you know Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure and then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Travis said.

He added, “Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Following the game, the two left the stadium together in his 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible before they stepped out at Ocean Prime restaurant in Kansas City, which Kelce had rented out for a post-game party with his teammates and their families.



