Travis Hunter scores twice and adds an interception in Colorado's 28-9 win over Colorado State

Colorado's Travis Hunter had two TDs and a pick against Colorado State. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Colorado got back on track with a 28-9 win over Colorado State on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes to Travis Hunter as Colorado State turned the ball over four times. The Buffs (2-1) led 14-3 at halftime thanks to two TD passes to LaJohntay Wester, and cruised in the second half as Hunter added to the lead.

There are still reasons to be concerned about the Buffaloes, however. Colorado had success running the ball but was much more content to throw. Micah Welch had a 25-yard run and the Buffs finished with 109 rushing yards. However, Colorado ran the ball just 19 times and Sanders threw the ball 49 times.

Though Sanders wasn’t officially sacked by the Rams, the offensive line still showed that it’s a massive work in progress. That may not ultimately matter against teams like Colorado State, but it will undoubtedly be an issue in conference play if there isn’t much improvement.

Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw a brutal interception in the second half that allowed Colorado to stretch the lead to three scores. As the Buffaloes led 14-3 in the third quarter, Fowler-Nicolosi inexplicably threw across his body into the middle of the field. Preston Hodge was there for the interception and Hunter got his first TD of the game a few plays later.

Hunter then intercepted Fowler-Nicolosi late in the third quarter on fourth down. He even got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty too.

Hunter then added a second receiving touchdown late in the third quarter.

Sanders finished 36-of-49 passing for 310 yards. Thirteen of those completions went to Hunter as he had 100 yards. Wester had five grabs for 80 yards.

Colorado begins Big 12 play in Week 4 with a home game against Baylor before a trip to UCF. Colorado State (1-2) is at home against UTEP next week in its final non-conference game of the season before Mountain West play begins.