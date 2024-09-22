Travis Hunter reclaimed Heisman hopeful status with game-sealing forced fumble in Colorado win

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883050 ORIG FILE ID: 20240921_clh_ah2_0016.JPG

Travis Hunter entered Week 1 of the college football season among the favorites to contend for the Heisman award at +1500 odds. Colorado's Week 2 loss to Nebraska seemingly knocked him out the picture at +3500.

As detrimental as that loss was to his Heisman hopes, though, the role he played in Colorado's win over Baylor Saturday was just as beneficial. Because Hunter is officially back in it.

After Colorado pulled off an improbable Hail Mary to force overtime, Hunter ended the game with a picture-perfect tackle at the goal-line to force a fumble and touchback after the Buffaloes took the lead. If Heisman players need a few signature plays, here's one of his.

Hunter's tackle capped a game where he also had seven catches for 130 yards on offense.

The performance moved his Heisman odds from +3500 to +2500 by Sunday morning, which remain a steal as the 10th-best odds at BetMGM.

However, while Hunter may not be the favorite of oddsmakers just yet, he does seem to be the people's champion. There was no shortage of Heisman love for Hunter on social media after he had yet another standout game for the 3-1 Buffs.

