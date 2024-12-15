Travis Hunter gave a delightful shout-out to Lil Wayne in his fantastic Heisman speech

.

Colorado two-way phenomenon Travis Hunter emerged victorious on Saturday night in New York City with this year's Heisman Trophy.

Hunter is the first defender to win the award since Michigan legend Charles Woodson in 1997. His victory speech is already an all-timer for the ceremony.

During his emotional acceptance speech, Hunter gave a delightful shout-out to rap legend Lil Wayne (who sat with Hunter at the ceremony) and thanked those who helped him get to where he is now.

As far as Heisman speeches go, Hunter might as well be given another trophy. He knocked this one out of the park and then some.

Travis Hunter's speech after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy 👏 pic.twitter.com/7tPL7tw4Rt — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 15, 2024

