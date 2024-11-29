Travis Hunter fans are convinced he locked up the Heisman with a monster game vs. Oklahoma State

BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776192154 ORIG FILE ID: 2187479177

Look, the 2024 Heisman Trophy isn't fully locked up yet. The drumbeat for him -- whether it's the Heisman odds or, you know, what you've seen in recent weeks -- has gotten very, very loud.

But if you look at Travis Hunter's stats from Friday's huge blowout win for Colorado over Oklahoma State, you might have been convinced that he clinched it.

Let's go over this real quick. Look at these numbers from Friday:

ON OFFENSE: 10 catches, 116 yards, three touchdowns

ON DEFENSE: 1 interception, two deflected passes, one tackle

Sounds like a Heisman Trophy winner to me, and to a lot of other fans:

Travis Hunter vs Oklahoma St:



- 10 REC

- 116 YARDS

- 3 TDS

- INT

- 2 PBU



He is the Heisman. #HE12MAN pic.twitter.com/wbxg1CNcTP — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) November 29, 2024

Travis Hunter today:



- 10 catches, 116 yards, 3 touchdowns

- 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 1 tackle



Your 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, everyone ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8E7mTdM6Ox — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) November 29, 2024

1. Travis Hunter has four games with a TD catch AND INT.



2. He is the first player ever with 1,000 receiving yards, 10 or more TDs and multiple INTs.



3. This is the Heisman Trophy winner. pic.twitter.com/cZ3qDWldxn — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 29, 2024

Like it or not, Travis Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy today.



I don’t want to hear a word about stat passing. Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams accumulated a lot of big stat performances in blowouts.



10 rec 116yds 3 TDs and INT and counting. pic.twitter.com/6upKPuaj9Q — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 29, 2024

More NCAAF!

Where is ESPN's College GameDay in Week 14 of the 2024 season? Here's the answer.

College football spread picks, Week 14: Clemson-South Carolina, Texas-Texas A&M and more

The Big 12 dunked on Nick Saban for suggesting Ole Miss would run the conference

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Travis Hunter fans are convinced he locked up the Heisman with a monster game vs. Oklahoma State