Travis Hunter embraced Deion Sanders after Heisman Trophy win in really sweet moment

Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter won this year's Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City.

Hunter joins a proud history of non-quarterbacks to win college football's top honor and an even more exclusive club as the first defender to take home the trophy since 1997.

Right after his name was called as this year's Heisman Trophy victor, Hunter shared a really sweet moment with his Colorado coach, Deion Sanders.

The two gave each other a big hug, with Sanders clearly proud of the wide receiver/cornerback sensation he coached at Jackson State and Colorado.

This is a really cool moment between player and coach, as you can tell how much this historic victory means to these two college football legends.

