Travis Head and Mitchell Starc in Australia team for first Ashes Test match

Pat Cummins started his captaincy of Australia in confident mood by naming his starting XI for the first Ashes Test a full three days before the series is due to start.

It was an unusually bold move to show his hand so early and England are unlikely to follow suit, partly because the management want to keep Australia guessing until the toss and also due to the fact they have more selection dilemmas to solve.

Cummins announced his team at the official Ashes launch at the Gabba, replete with a giant inflatable urn and fireworks, and stood by Mitchell Starc, who was under pressure for his place from rising young bowler Jhye Richardson. The selectors also opted for Travis Head to bat at five ahead of the more experienced Usman Khawaja.

Head has been picked on promise, Starc selected on past glories. Head struggled against the moving ball in England in 2019 and averaged just 18 for Sussex this summer. But he was picked over Khawaja to bat at five after a solid Sheffield Shield season in which he averages 49.25. At Test level Head’s record is chequered. He averages 39 from 19 matches and by edging out Khawaja, the in-form batsman in domestic cricket, he has to repay the faith of the selectors by ensuring this is his breakthrough series.

There is fragility to Australia’s batting. David Warner had a horrible Ashes series in 2019, his partner Marcus Harris has a very patchy Test record and Head is under significant pressure to fulfil his potential. The first reserve, Khawaja, will not strike fear into the England attack either, but they know the dangers of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and a David Warner looking for one last hurrah.

“It was a tight one, obviously the selectors made the call,” Cummins said. “Both really good options, really strong form. I think experience is great from Uzzy, and we’re lucky to have that in the squad. But Trav’s been playing a lot for us the last couple of years, and he’s gone away and churned out runs over in England and here in Australia, and we feel like he’s ready to go.”

Cummins confirmed he will give Starc and Josh Hazlewood the new ball, keeping himself back as first change. It is not a surprise Starc was backed and the selectors ignored Shane Warne, a regular critic of his in recent times. It keeps together the three quicks and Nathan Lyon, who took all the wickets in the last Ashes series in Australia.

Warne said last week it was time for Australia to move on from Starc. “He [Starc] is bowling mid 130s [kph] and not swinging it. He averaged 70 per wicket last summer to the top six. Plus his recent World Cup form was horrible. He went for 60 runs in four overs. Richardson must play.”

By going so early with their team, Australia have given clarity to their players and shown they understand conditions at the Gabba. England will consult weather patterns and watch closely how the pitch is prepared over the next couple of days as they mull over whether to pick an all-seam attack, choose between Ollie Pope or Jonny Bairstow at five and decide which, or both, of Stuart Broad or James Anderson plays the in the first of five consecutive Tests in six weeks.