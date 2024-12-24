Travis Head is in doubt for Australia in 4th cricket test against India

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during play on day five of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia run-maker Travis Head is questionable for the fourth cricket test against India beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and teenager Sam Konstas was set to make his first test start for the home side.

The 30-year-old Head has been in strong form, hitting centuries in Adelaide and Brisbane. Head has made 409 runs at an average of 81.80 across the first three tests of the five-test Border-Gavaskar series, dominating India even as the rest of Australia’s batters have faced significant issues against fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The series is level at 1-1 after the third test in Brisbane ended in a rainy draw.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said Tuesday he was “confident” Head would play but still needed to overcome a small calf strain.

After not training a day earlier due to a tight quadricep muscle from the Brisbane test, the star left-hander had a short stint in the Melbourne Cricket Ground nets on Tuesday when he received throw downs for about 20 minutes.

McDonald said Tuesday that the 19-year-old Konstas will make his test debut at the MCG. After being called into the squad in place of opener Nathan McSweeney, Konstas will become one of Australia’s youngest test cricketers.

The last time Konstas played at the MCG, he made three and 73 not out for Australia A last month against India A.

___

