Travis Fimmel Returning to Australian Crime Drama ‘Black Snow,’ Drops First Images

“Vikings” star Travis Fimmel reprises his role as Detective Cormack in a second season of Australian mystery drama series “Black Snow.” The six-part series is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, and has unveiled first-look images.



“Australian film and television have never been stronger. Now, with the addition of streaming networks and their reach, I’m so proud that our local productions and their hard work can be recognized not only here, but around the world,” said Fimmel in a prepared statement.



More from Variety

The first season of “Black Snow” was nominated as ‘most outstanding drama series’ at the 2023 Logie Awards and received two nominations at the 2024 AACTA Awards – for best drama series and best lead actor in a drama, for Fimmel. It sold to all major international territories including the U.S., where it screened on AMC Networks’ streamer Sundance Now. “Black Snow” also won the Screen Business Export Award at the recent Australian Screen Producer Awards.



Set in the Glasshouse Mountains, the returning season sees Cormack (Fimmel) tackle two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of a woman who disappeared from her own 21st birthday party in 2003. The other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.



New cast members include Jana McKinnon (“Bad Behaviour”), Megan Smart (“Class of ‘07”), Alana Mansour (“Erotic Stories”), Dan Spielman (“Bad Behaviour,” “The Newsreader”), Victoria Haralabidou (“The Tourist”) and Kat Stewart (“Offspring”).



Jana McKinnon in ‘Black Snow, Season 2’

Director Sian Davies (“The Gloaming”), executive producer Rosemary Blight (“The Invisible Man”), and series creator Lucas Taylor (“Harrow”) return to the series, with Helena Brooks (“Population 11”) joining as director. Season one lead actor Talijah Blackman-Corowa joins the second season as director’s attachment.



Story continues

Produced by Goalpost Pictures, the series is branded as a Stan Original in Australia. It is produced in association with All3Media International and Sundance Now and has financial support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and the City of Gold Coast. All3Media International handles global distribution.



Fimmel recently starred in another Queensland-set drama, “Boy Swallows Universe” for Netflix, and is reported to be attached to a “Dune” prequel series at HBO Max.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.