Travis is feeling the heat trying to come up with Taylor’s gift for Valentine’s Day

It can be difficult to buy a Valentine’s Day present for anyone, let alone Taylor Swift.

The Grammy winner’s current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, recently admitted on the newest episode of his podcast with his brother New Heights that he was currently stressing over what to get Swift for the occasion.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason [Kelce] and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said.

The tight end went on to admit that while he and his brother have “learned a thing or two about competition” playing for the NFL, they find that Etsy is “the real MVP” when it comes to “finding the perfect game-winning gift for Valentine’s Day.”

Jason then chimed in saying that this is normally “that time of the year” where he starts looking for an “extra special” gift for his wife Kylie, but then admitted that was a lie and he usually does it at “last second like every other man out here on the planet.”

When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asked his sibling if he had “anything in mind yet,” Jason replied: “I usually get the same chocolates every year and the same flowers and a card.”

“Ooo, that’s adorable. Oh my gosh, chocolate and flowers?” Travis joked.

Recently, Travis had the sweetest reaction to a question about his “most famous” contact in his phone.

On 8 January, the NFL tight end was featured on the Kansas City Chiefs’ TikTok account, attracting over 3.5 million views. Kelce, 34, was engaged in an interview, blushing at the mention of his girlfriend Swift.

“Who is the most famous person in your phone?” the football player was asked. He already knew his answer – the “Anti-Hero” singer – but he took a second before he responded, thinking about any significant others.

After a few seconds, the interviewer said: “Don’t give us the easy answer, Trav.”

“The easy answer, you guys know the easy answer,” Kelce proclaimed as a smile flashed across his face. He then took a minute before revealing an unexpected name.

Kelce added: “JT, Justin Timberlake.” But apparently, the professional player and NSYNC star aren’t close enough that Kelce could expect an answer from an impromptu phone call. He said if he tried to call him right then, there was “not a chance” Timberlake would pick up because he’s a “busy man”.

Still, the athlete admitted he appreciated the musician.

Kelce missed attending the Golden Globes with Swift on Sunday 7 January, but also missed out on playing in the Chiefs’ final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The player was ruled inactive ahead of the match but supported his team on the sidelines as they beat the Chargers by one point.

Unfortunately, due to a scheduling conflict, the “Fifteen” artist arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel alone for the 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony. Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was nominated under the Cinematic Achievement category, losing to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.