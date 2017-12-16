Travis, Davis each score 20 in Stanford's win over Denver

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Daejon Davis just completed his first quarter of college, finishing several projects and essays. He still found the energy to play one of his best games of the season.

Reid Travis and Davis each scored 20 points and Stanford beat Denver 75-62 on Friday night.

''With the long stretch off, coach really held us accountable on everything,'' Davis said. ''The level of focus on the little things helped us.''

Isaac White had 17 points for the Cardinal (5-6), who have won two of three following a four-game losing streak. Michael Humphrey added 11 points and nine rebounds.

''Being under .500 is not acceptable,'' White said. ''That's not up to our standards. To make the NCAA tournament, you can't lose games.''

For Davis, who also had five rebounds and five assists, it was a season-high in points.

''We got a win. That was the No. 1 thing,'' Stanford coach Jarod Haase said. ''We were a bit more organized on the offensive end.''

Daniel Amigo scored 18 points to lead the Pioneers (5-7), who have lost four straight away from home and eight straight in their series with the Cardinal. Jake Pemberton added 13 points and Joe Bosga had 12.

''Davis got hot. We didn't anticipate him making so many shots,'' Denver coach Rodney Billups said. ''If you look at his season stats from behind the arc, we would have bet that he would not make so many tonight. But good players make plays.''

Bosga has reached double figures in scoring in all but one game this season.

Pemberton hit a layup with 9:50 remaining to play to pull the Pioneers within three at 56-53.

''Overall, I liked our effort, our energy, especially in the second half,'' Billups said. ''We have to take care of the ball better. Stanford is not a huge pressure team; that's why 20 turnovers are entirely too much.''