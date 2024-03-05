Travis Barker's Son Landon Reveals He Has 'Very Minor' Tourette Syndrome

“It really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me,” the 20-year-old said

Landon Barker, whose dad is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, revealed that he has Tourette syndrome.

On Monday, the 20-year-old musician posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who commented on his post asking if he had the disorder.

“I figured I’d speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette’s,” he said.

“I’ve had it since I can remember, like preschool,” he continued. “I remember exactly ’cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of the tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome is a disorder "that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled." The tics typically begin to manifest between the ages of 2 and 15, and males are three to four times more likely to develop the disorder than females.

Landon explained that now, his “more common” tics include head jerking and jaw movements. “Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me,” he said in the clip. “But I thought I’d just share because why not?”

In the comments section, Landon received tons of praise for sharing his diagnosis on his platform.

“I’ve had Tourette’s almost my whole life it can be exhausting and painful at times. It is really admirable to hear you openly say it,” one person wrote.

Another follower added, “You are helping others by speaking out. We don’t feel alone.”

Landon is one of the many stars who have spoken publicly about living with Tourette’s, including Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, McKenzie Westmore and more.

