Travis Barker Updates Fans on Hospitalization and Recovery: ‘I Am so Very Grateful’

Travis Barker is doing “much better” after an suffering an attack of pancreatitis, a swelling of the pancreas that causes nausea, stomach pain and vomiting. Barker has been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. since June 28.

He shared an update on his condition on Instagram Stories Saturday (the statement has been transcribed just as Barker wrote it):

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed, right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.

I am so very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

The update is Barker’s first since he tweeted “God save me,” on Tuesday, and his daughter Alabama whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, asked fans to “Please send prayers” for her dad.

Kourtney Kardashian, who wed Barker on May 22, 2022 in Italy, drove him to West Hills hospital early Tuesday, and from there an ambulance transported him to Cedars-Sinai.

The 46 year-old also has a medical history of staph infection and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can lead to inflammation and painful swelling. In 2018, a set of Blink-182’s Las Vegas residency shows were cancelled when Barker found out he had blood clots in his arms.

In 2008, Barker survived a plane crash that killed six people, leaving him with third-degree burns all over his body. Before their wedding, Kardashian stayed by Barker’s side as he boarded his first flight after that crash. “With you anything is possible,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post marking the moment. Since 2008, Barker had refused to travel by plane.

