Travis Barker Updates Fans on Hospitalization and Recovery: ‘I Am so Very Grateful’

Sharon Knolle
·1 min read

Travis Barker is doing “much better” after an suffering an attack of pancreatitis, a swelling of the pancreas that causes nausea, stomach pain and vomiting. Barker has been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. since June 28.

He shared an update on his condition on Instagram Stories Saturday (the statement has been transcribed just as Barker wrote it):

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed, right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.

I am so very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Also Read:
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Undisclosed Medical Issue After Tweeting ‘God Save Me’ (Report)

The update is Barker’s first since he tweeted “God save me,” on Tuesday, and his daughter Alabama whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, asked fans to “Please send prayers” for her dad.

Kourtney Kardashian, who wed Barker on May 22, 2022 in Italy, drove him to West Hills hospital early Tuesday, and from there an ambulance transported him to Cedars-Sinai.

The 46 year-old also has a medical history of staph infection and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can lead to inflammation and painful swelling. In 2018, a set of Blink-182’s Las Vegas residency shows were cancelled when Barker found out he had blood clots in his arms.

In 2008, Barker survived a plane crash that killed six people, leaving him with third-degree burns all over his body. Before their wedding, Kardashian stayed by Barker’s side as he boarded his first flight after that crash. “With you anything is possible,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post marking the moment. Since 2008, Barker had refused to travel by plane.

Also Read:
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis (Report)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride At Disneyland Reopens With Captain Jack Intact, Plus Long Lines & Temporary Closures

    Captain Jack is back! The original Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland has reopened to throngs of enthusiastic fans — and a few technical hiccups. The ride, which debuted in 1967, was closed for refurbishment on March 14 and was originally scheduled to reopen in “summer 2022,” and then July 1. Accordingly, Disneyland dropped […]

  • 'Pitch Perfect' Fans Can’t Stop Looking at Rebel Wilson’s Viral NSFW Instagram Photo

    'Pitch Perfect,' 'Bridesmaids' and 'Senior Year' actress Rebel Wilson posted new Instagram pictures from her Europe trip, in which she's wears a swimsuit and takes a luxurious bath,

  • 'Dr. Oz' staff reveal what his notorious Trump interview was like behind the scenes

    Dr. Oz won a key endorsement from Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Years earlier, staffers say they were disturbed by Oz's softball treatment of Trump.

  • Logan Mwangi: Killer teen, 14, told mum to 'f**k off' in police interview

    Craig Mulligan, 14, was jailed for murdering his five-year-old stepbrother Logan Mwangi.

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley Told 16-Year-Old Son Grayson to Protect His 'Tender Heart' amid Family Legal Woes

    Julie and Todd Chrisley are facing up to 30 years in prison after the tax evasion and fraud verdicts last month

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail