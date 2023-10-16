Travis Barker shows off his latest gruesome hand injury after a Blink-182 concert

Travis Barker knows a thing or two about putting blood, sweat, and tears into his music.

The Blink-182 drummer posted yet another photo of a gruesome finger injury following a gig in Manchester, England on Sunday. The Instagram Story pic sees Barker's hand covered in blood and scabs, surrounding a particularly wide gash across one of his knuckles. In a second photo, Barker showed off his bloodstained pants.

The legendary rock band recently reunited the original lineup — which includes Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge — for a new album and world tour, but were delayed on their journey back to the stage. In March, the group revealed that the start of their tour would be postponed so Barker could undergo finger surgery after getting injured twice during rehearsal. On Feb. 8, he posted about "smashing" his finger so hard it became dislocated and resulted in torn ligaments. Less than two weeks later, he told his Instagram followers that he had re-injured the finger.

Days later, Barker provided an update on Instagram from a hospital bed, thanking fans for "all the love and prayers and understanding."

"It was a hard decision to make, but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it," he said of the procedure. "It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon."

Barker, who is currently expecting a child with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, also recently recovered from a bout of "life-threatening pancreatitis" that he experienced last summer. That health scare was resolved after "intensive treatment" at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Blink-182 world tour officially kicked off on May 4. The canceled March and April dates in Mexico and Latin America have been rescheduled for next year and the band is next set to perform on Monday Oct. 16, again in Manchester.

