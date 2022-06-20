Travis Barker Shares Father's Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign

Travis Barker Shares Fathers’ Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Penelope and Reign

kourtney kardashian/instagram; getty

Travis Barker is one lucky dad!

On Monday, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted sweet pictures of Father's Day cards he received from his wife Kourtney Kardashian's kids — Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

"You are so so nice and kind," wrote Penelope, who drew eight hearts at the bottom of the card the word "family" written underneath.

The middle Disick sibling — who is younger sister to 12-year-old Mason — even included an adorably misspelled compliment for her stepdad: "You are so amazing you are the beast. You are the beast drummer ever."

"You make my mom happy!" she concluded. "Happy Fathers Day. Love Penelope."

Travis Barker Shares Fathers’ Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Penelope and Reign

travis barker/instagram

RELATED: Travis Barker Asked Kourtney Kardashian to Marry Him 'Once a Month' for a Year Ahead of Their 3 Weddings

Reign wrote simply, "Dear Travis happy fathers day," in his own card.

He also drew two stick figures (apparently symbolizing Barker and Kardashian, 43) holding each other's hands with a red heart between. He ended the note with a cute signature of his name below the image.

Travis Barker Shares Fathers’ Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Penelope and Reign

travis barker/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After tying the knot with Kardashian last month, Barker is now a stepdad to Kardashian's children.

Barker is also a father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler's child Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her previous relationship with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

On Father's Day Sunday, Barker and Kardashian shared a series of pictures via Instagram Story from their outing with Landon, Alabama and Atiana, during which the group enjoyed their lunch in an intimate and beautiful backyard setting.

Travis Barker Shares Fathers’ Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Penelope and Reign

travis barker/instagram

RELATED: Travis Barker Celebrates His Son Landon Graduating from High School: 'So Proud of You'

PEOPLE broke the news of Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021. That October, the rocker proposed to the Poosh founder on their one-year anniversary.

Story continues

Kardashian and Barker partook in a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas in April before legally marrying at a California courthouse the following month. On May 22, the newlyweds tied the knot in Italy.

RELATED: Travis Barker Went to Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Grave to Ask Permission to Marry Daughter Kourtney

During an episode of The Kardashians in May, Kardashian gushed over Barker's role as a father while opening up about how happy she felt to have a blended family.

"The more kids, the merrier. It's more people to love," she said in a confessional. "I am really close with Travis's kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

"Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient," she added. "I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."