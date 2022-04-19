Travis Barker Shared An Intimate Couple Pic For Kourtney's Birthday, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

Emily Gulla
·2 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been showing the love more than ever recently, after the couple announced they'd got 'married' in Vegas earlier this month.

As for the pair's latest PDA instalment, Travis, 46, has shared a very intimate couple's photo to mark Kourtney's 43rd birthday - and fans are all saying the same thing about the pic.

Taking to Instagram to mark Kourtney's big day on 18th April, Travis posted a characteristically loved-up black and white photo with the Poosh founder. The pic sees Travis posing with his arms wrapped tightly around Kourt, while the couple sit with their cheeks sweetly pressed together.

The Blink-182 drummer added the caption, 'My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash. I love you,' plus an infinity symbol emoji. Cute!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Reacting to the photo in the comments, fans all had the same thing to say about the picture, honing in on just how perfect Kravis look together.

One follower wrote, 'You two are soulmates,' alongside a string of fire and heart emojis. Meanwhile, another commented on just how *right* these two look for one another, writing, 'She looks so comfortable and secure.'

A third simply added, 'Power couple,' while a fourth wrote, 'You're literally the best thing she could ever ask for 🥺.'

Another fan followed up, commenting, 'Absolutely the best couple to ever exist!!! TRUE SOULMATES... TRUE ROMANCE ❤️,' in reference to Kourt and Travis' repeated mentions of the film True Romance throughout their relationship.

Kravis! ❤️

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney herself took to the comments to respond to Travis' post, writing, 'All I could ever dream of and more,' alongside her own infinity symbol emoji.

Sister Khloé Kardashian commented simply a string of heart emojis, '❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,' while friend of the Kardashians Simon Huck wrote, 'This pic.....no words ❤️.'

Happy birthday, Kourtney!

