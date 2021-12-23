Travis Barker Reveals the Love Note and Doodle He Got from Kourtney Kardashian

travis barker

Travis Barker is showing off a simple but love-filled token of affection he received from Kourtney Kardashian.

The rocker, 46, posted an image to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing a pen drawing filled with hearts.

The doodle by Kardashian, 42, read, "Travis Barker forever + ever... I love you my baby, Kourtney Mary Kardashian."

The Blink-182 drummer is a big supporter of his fiancée's penmanship as recently he also showed off a tattoo which read "I love you" in Kardashian's handwriting.

The musician, who has over 100 tattoos on his body, hopped on his IG Story on Tuesday to show off his "favorite tattoo" that his fiancée gave him back in May.

"My favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist," Barker captioned a snap of his arm where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star inked him.

His post included a link to a YouTube Short, which showed the Poosh founder practicing her inking skills on Barker's skin.

PEOPLE first confirmed that Barker and Kardashian were an item in January and the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram the following month.

In October, the rock star popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover in a romantic proposal on the beach in Montecito, California — a place near and dear to the couple's hearts.

"Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's, of course, a big deal," a source told PEOPLE shortly after Kardashian said "yes" to spending the rest of her life with Barker. "Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."