Travis Barker Posts Positive Update From Hospital: 'I Am Currently Much Better'

Travis Barker shared some additional information and positive news about his health after being suddenly hospitalized with pancreatitis this week.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday. “But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker at the Oscars in May. (Photo: AP Photo/John Loche)

Barker added that during his endoscopy ― a procedure in which a medical tool is used to look inside the body ― involved having a “very small polyp” removed in a “very sensitive area usually handled by specialists.” and that in the process, a “critical pancreatic drainage tube” was damaged.

“This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis,” he said.

However, Barker ended his message by assuring people that he is on the mend.

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” he wrote.

The musician had been taken to a Los Angeles hospital via ambulance on Tuesday afternoon, with wife Kourtney Kardashian following close behind and remaining by his side throughout the ordeal.

