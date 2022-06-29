Travis Barker Hospitalized in Los Angeles, Wife Kourtney Kardashian by His Side: Report

Olivia Jakiel
·2 min read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian is sticking by husband Travis Barker's side.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday, with Kardashian, 43, trailing close behind.

Though it is unclear why the Barker Wellness founder was taken to the hospital, fans took note of a tweet from Barker earlier Tuesday, which read, "God save me." However, many social media users pointed out that his tweet is also the name of a song by his close friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, asked her followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story shortly after her dad was reportedly taken to the hospital.

this IG story from his daughter — can I get this tooled please: https://www.instagram.com/stories/alabamaluellabarker/2870920715886824770/
this IG story from his daughter — can I get this tooled please: https://www.instagram.com/stories/alabamaluellabarker/2870920715886824770/

alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Details Intense Cleanse Prohibiting Sex, Caffeine and Exercise to Help Fertility

A rep for Barker had no comment. PEOPLE has also reached out to Karadshian's rep for comment.

Barker and Kardashian wed in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, last month, celebrating their nuptials with family, friends, and loved ones over the course of three days.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;In America: An Anthology of Fashion&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

RELATED: Travis Barker Asked Kourtney Kardashian to Marry Him 'Once a Month' for a Year Ahead of Their 3 Weddings

The couple's lavish celebration was the third ceremony for the Poosh founder and the musician. The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Adds New Last Name to Instagram Profile After Marrying Travis Barker in Italy

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source said at the time. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Kardashian shared photos from their wedding day on Instagram — including her and Barker in a car with a "Just Married" sign — with the caption "Till death do us part."

Barker proposed to the reality star in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The romantic moment saw the couple standing in a heart made of roses and candles. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on the Hulu series The Kardashians.

