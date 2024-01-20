Travis Barker Hones His Basketball Skills Using Son Rocky's Diaper Pail as a Hoop: 'Your Dad Can Do Anything'

The Blink-182 rocker made more than 50 attempts at the shot as wife Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Alabama watched

Travis Barker/TikTok Travis Barker playing basketball with his son Rocky's diaper pail in a TikTok.

It’s only January, but Travis Barker is gunning for dad — and basketball player — of the year!

In a newly shared TikTok, the Blink-182 drummer attempts to throw one of 2-month-old son Rocky Thirteen’s diapers in the diaper pail from across the baby’s nursery.

With his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rocky spectating from a nearby chair and his daughter Alabama Barker behind the camera, Travis, 48, shoots the diaper like a basketball over and over, attempting to get it in the pail just once.

Throughout the one-minute video, Travis takes "practice makes perfect" to a whole new level, making more than 50 fruitless attempts — including a behind-the-back trick shot — at the basket.

“I mean, you cannot be serious," Alabama, 18, tells her dad after one of his many missed shots.

Finally, the exasperated musician makes it in the pail, throwing his hands up and turning to Alabama with an accomplished — and slightly shocked — expression.

He then completes his victory lap by flexing his muscles and running to give Kourtney, 44, a kiss.

“Your Dad can do anything Rocky 😉,” Travis captioned the clip.

Rocky is just the latest — and littlest — addition to the “All the Small Things” rocker and Kardashians star’s blended family.

Travis, who tied the knot with Kardashian in 2022, shares Alabama and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian shares three kids — daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13 — with ex Scott Disick.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kardashian announced that she and Travis were expecting at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last June.

Standing in the front row, the reality star held up a sign that said, "Travis I'm Pregnant" — a nod to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video — and Barker immediately jumped off the stage and embraced her.

A few months later, in September, Kardashian experienced a pregnancy complication, and doctors had to perform an "urgent fetal surgery." Barker, who was touring in Europe with his band at the time, flew home to be by her side.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kardashian shared on Instagram at the time. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

After the couple welcomed Rocky on Nov. 1, 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was “over the moon about her son’s arrival."

"Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end. She is happy to be able to snuggle her baby boy now,” the insider said at the time, adding that the Poosh founder “feels so blessed."

The source also told PEOPLE that Travis was "amazing," and brought Kardashian her "favorite, healthy food" while she was in the hospital.

"He makes sure she has everything that she needs," the insider added. "He is obsessed with their baby boy."



