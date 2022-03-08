Travis Barker had the sweetest response to Penelope Disick on Instagram, and it's all very wholesome

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially one of the most loved-up celeb couples out there at the moment. On top of their ongoing PDA, we've also seen some pretty cute family interactions from the pair lately, as they've each introduced their children and step-children into their blended family.



The couple have six kids and step-kids between them: Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine and Reign Disick, seven, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has children Landon, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, plus step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Recently, we've seen little Penelope publicly trolling Kourt and Travis. But now, things have taken a very wholesome turn, as Travis had the sweetest response to Penelope's latest gesture.

Both Kourtney and Travis have shared a series of pictures on social media in recent days, including a cute snap of a pencil drawing of Travis, done by Penelope herself. We can't lie: the neck and facial tattoos are very accurate.

Kourt posted a pic of the sketch during her weekend photo dump on Instagram, adding the caption, "weeeeekend 🐴🧻🧻🥑🛁✝️."

Meanwhile, Travis followed up by adorably making the drawing his profile picture on both Twitter and Instagram - tweeting a photo of the sketch alongside the caption, "#NewProfilePic." So cute!

What's more, Travis also shared a photo of the drawing on his Instagram Story, writing sweetly, "I love this Penelope 😊." Kourt also reposted Travis' pic on her own Story, adding a simple red love heart "❤️" emoji too.

We're here for more cute interactions between Travis and Penelope, please.





