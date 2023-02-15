Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqPQVev1cd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Travis Barker Swoons Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'

Travis Barker/instagram

Travis Barker is happily in love with his wife.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, commemorated Valentine's Day with a sweet Instagram post dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 43.

Barker shared a selfie of him and the Poosh founder stylishly sporting matching coats with a view of the mountains in the background. The pair also cuddled in some of the photos in the post's carousel, which ended with a picture of red rose petals in the shape of a heart with their initials in the middle.

"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," wrote the musician.

RELATED: Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo That Appears to Be of Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes: 'Oh Hey There'

Kardashian echoed a similar sentiment in the comments section, writing, "First Valentine's Day with my husband 🥹♾️❤️‍🔥🖤 my forever Valentine."

In her Instagram Story, the Kardashians star shared more of their Valentine's Day celebration by posting a photo of a heart-shaped cake with her and Barker's first names written in icing.

The reality star's children, Reign, 8, Mason, 13, and Penelope, 10 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — each had their own mini heart cake with their name on it, as did Barker's children. He shares Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Barker and his wife are no strangers to gushing over one another on social media.

In November, Kardashian sent Barker love on his birthday via Instagram.

"I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever."

RELATED: Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'

Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows in an Italian wedding ceremony in May.

It was the third time they tied the knot. In April 2022, the couple had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

Story continues

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dance to 'Can't Help Falling in Love' at Italian Wedding

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The romantic moment saw the couple standing in a heart made of roses and candles. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on the Hulu series The Kardashians.