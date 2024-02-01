Travis Barker Gives a Peek at 3-Month-Old Son Rocky's Vintage T-Shirt Collection — See the Photo!

The Blink-182 drummer shares his younger son with wife Kourtney Kardashian

Noel Vasquez/Getty, Travis Barker/Snapchat Travis Barker

Travis Barker's son Rocky is already becoming just as fashionable as his parents.

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, shared a photo to his Snapchat Story of a few of his 3-month-old son Rocky's vintage T-shirts, laid out on a chair.

The picture included an acid-wash gray Led Zeppelin shirt and a black Ozzy Osbourne T-shirt, placed next to each other.

"Rocky's vintage collection ‼️," Barker wrote across the picture.

Travis Barker/Snapchat Rocky Barker t-shirts

On his Snapchat Story on Monday, Barker shared some scenes from a recent tattoo session. First, the father of four showed a photo of a stencil near some tattoo equipment reading son Rocky's name.

Later photos showed Barker getting more ink added to his head, though it's unclear if that's where that particular tattoo went.

Barker has the names of many of his loved ones tattooed, including his three older kids — daughter Alabama Luella, 18, and son Landon, 20, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The kids' names are tattooed in birth order on Barker's back. In April 2021, he added his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian Baker's name on his chest.

Barker also shared an adorable photo of an infant-sized boxing uniform, reading "Rocky" across the waistband. It also included a small set of gloves, with one that also says "Rocky" and the other reading "Barker."

Over the weekend, Kardashian Barker shared a sweet new snap of her son Rocky.

“Blisssss,” her caption read as she wore a white and gold Versace robe and tagged photographer Julia. Looking at the camera with a straight face, Kardashian Barker held onto her baby boy as her hair fell to the back of her shoulders, covering one eye.

"Heaven sent 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼," commented her mom Kris Jenner, while Kardashian family friend Khadijah Haqq added, "Look at him pointing at you 😍."

