Travis Barker Defends PDA with Kourtney Kardashian After Internet Critique — See NSFW Clapback

Travis Barker is calling out an internet troll.

Over the weekend, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer posted photos of himself working out on Instagram, working through various exercises.

In the comments section, the musician was criticized for his frequent PDA with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by one user, who wrote, "No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking."

Barker fired back, "Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée."

The rocker added single middle finger emoji at the end of his reply.

On April 4, Barker tied the knot with Kardashian, 43, during a "practice" wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after attending the Grammy Awards together. The Poosh founder later clarified that the ceremony was not legally binding since they did not have a marriage license.

A few days after the ceremony, Kardashian shared a series of photos from the impromptu wedding on Instagram.

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," Kardashian wrote.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple plans on taking a more intimate approach to their next nuptial celebration, although Kardashian's famous family wants to be a part of the festivities.

"They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it," the insider said, noting that since it's her first wedding, the Kardashian/Jenner brood "wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible."

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October when he popped the question on the beach in Montecito, California. PEOPLE previously confirmed their relationship in January 2020.

Barker co-parents son Landon Asher, 18, and daughter Alabama Luella, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 47. He also remains close to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom she shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian, meanwhile, shares sons Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, 7, and daughter Penelope Scott, 9, with ex Scott Disick, 38, whom she dated on and off from 2005 to 2015.