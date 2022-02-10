Travere Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: +1 (855) 219-9219 (U.S.) or +1 (315) 625-6891 (International) Confirmation code: 6217409 Live webcast: Travere.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” page

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, February 24, 2022 to 7:30 p.m. ET, March 3, 2022. The replay number is +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), confirmation code 6217409.

