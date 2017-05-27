Traver keeps TCU alive at Big 12 tourney with win over Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Mitchell Traver allowed one run over seven innings, striking out eight, to keep second-seeded TCU alive in the Big 12 Conference Tournament with a 9-2 victory over Texas on Saturday.

The win for the Horned Frogs (42-15) sets up a second game later in the day against the Longhorns, with the winner advancing to face Oklahoma State in the championship game on Sunday.

Traver (3-1) allowed only four hits in earning the win for TCU, which scored four times in the first inning and finished with 14 hits. Austen Wade finished 3 for 5, including an RBI triple in the eighth inning, while five other Horned Frogs finished with two hits each.

Patrick Mathis gave Texas (36-21) its only lead with a solo home run in the top of the first. Kyle Johnston (3-2) started for the Longhorns, allowing six runs in three innings.