Travelzoo Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call on March 3 at 11:00 AM ET

·1 min read
NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT:

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on March 3, 2022.

WHEN:

March 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET

HOW:

A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q4 2021 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.

CONTACT:

Almira Pusch

Travelzoo Investor Relations

ir@travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.


