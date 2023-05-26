Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shareholders have endured a 50% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) share price has gained some 69% in the last three months. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 50% in that time. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Travelzoo actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 15% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 15% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Travelzoo in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Travelzoo has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Travelzoo has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

