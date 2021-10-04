Travelling back to England from abroad? Here are the rules

( Unsplash)

The rules for British travellers arriving back in England changed at 4am today.

From Monday 4 October, fully vaccinated travellers should now require fewer tests on their return to England from the majority of countries around the world.

As part of the rule change, the UK government has replaced its previous pandemic traffic light system of ‘red’, ‘amber’ and ‘green’ countries with a single ‘red’ list of countries, while placing the rest of the world on a single footing.

For more information about the rules for travelling back to the UK’s other devolved nations see Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Here’s a round-up of the travel rules for England as they now stand.

Travelling to England after 4am, Monday 4 October

NON-RED LIST COUNTRIES (full list to be confirmed)

Prior to departure from abroad

Travellers who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days must:

book and pay for a day two Covid-19 test, to be taken after arrival in England

complete a passenger locator form, any time in the 48 hours before arrival in England

take a Covid-19 test on or before day two of arriving in England

There will be no need to take either a pre-departure test, or a Covid-19 test on day eight. There’s also no need to quarantine for 10 days after arrival in England.

In-bound travellers must be able to prove that they have been fully vaccinated, either with an online or printed document produced by a national or state-level public health body.

Without the relevant paperwork, in-bound travellers will have to follow the rules as applied to non-vaccinated individuals (read more below).

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated must:

take a pre-departure Covid-19 test – to be taken in the three days before travelling to England

book and pay for day two and day eight Covid-19 tests – to be taken after arrival in England

complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before your arrival in England

After arriving in England, you must:

Quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days

Take a Covid-19 test on or before day two, and on or after day eight

You may be able to leave quarantine early by paying for a private Covid-19 test through the Test to Release scheme.

Story continues

TRAVEL FROM RED LIST COUNTRIES

If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days, you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish national, or if you have residence rights in the UK.

Before you travel to England you must:

take a pre-departure Covid-19 test – to be taken in the three days before you travel to England

book a quarantine hotel package, including two Covid-19 tests

complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before arriving in England

when you arrive in England you must quarantine in a managed hotel, including two Covid-19 tests

Travelling with children

There are different age limits for children that need to take various Covid-19 tests:

test to enter another country – check foreign travel advice for the country concerned

test before travel back to England – children aged 10 and under do not need to take a test

day two and day eight tests after arrival in England – children aged four and under do not need to take a test

Test to Release test – children of all ages must take the test if adults in their household are taking part in the scheme

Read More

Best covid travel insurance 2021

Heading off to an amber list country? Don’t forget your travel insurance

When does annual travel insurance make sense?

Travel insurance for a one-off trip