Travellers returning from China after fast-lane travel to serve 14-day SHN

Passengers queue at a check-in counter at Changi International Airport in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singaporean residents and long-term pass holders who return from China after travelling under the new fast lane arrangement will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Should they comply with the terms of the fast lane arrangement, they will not be required to pay for their medical bills at public hospitals should they test positive for COVID-19 upon return from China.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

These are some of the additional measures put up in the frequently-asked questions (FAQ) section of the new SafeTravel Pass website to facilitate the fast-lane travel set up between Singapore and China.

Travelling between Singapore and six Chinese provinces

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry had announced the “reciprocal fast lane” arrangement on 3 June, allowing residents of both countries to travel between Singapore and six Chinese provinces and municipalities – Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Zhejiang – for essential business and official purposes.

Singapore residents seeking to travel to China via the fast lane must be sponsored by either a company or a government agency in China, which will file an application with the local provincial/municipal authorities on behalf of the Singapore applicant.

If the application is approved, a Letter of Invitation will be issued to the applicant. The approved applicant will thereafter submit a visa application and health declaration to the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, which will issue the applicant a visa.

Pre-departure PCR test to cost $180 to $200

According to the FAQ page, a fast lane traveller departing for China can make an appointment in advance at certain clinics in Singapore for a pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the traveller’s cost.

The traveller should expect to pay about $180 to $200 (inclusive of GST) for the pre-departure test. This is not payable by MediSave, MediShield Life and Integrated Shield Plans.

Story continues

The traveller must also take the test within 48 hours before departure, and obtain a health certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related story:

Singaporeans can travel to parts of China soon for essential business, official trips