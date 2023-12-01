Travellers must consider the human rights of the people they disrupt

UK Romany Gypsies and Irish Travellers come together in Parliament Square to protest against a Police Bill

Both sides claimed victory – of a sort – after this week’s ruling by the Supreme Court on the touchy subject of unlawful travellers’ and gypsy encampments and the rights of local authorities to deal with them.

On the travellers’ side, there was some satisfaction that the court emphasised councils’ obligation to protect travellers’ rights under equality laws and warned that the court had “considerable doubt” as to whether local councils could impose blanket bans on travellers across an entire borough, or for periods of a year or more. The judges advised councils that they could meet their obligations under the Equality Act in future by advertising in advance their intent to apply for injunctions in order to give travellers time to organise legal challenges.

But essentially, the councils who joined together to assert their right to ban travellers from their territory won the day. The judgment will come as a relief to those residents troubled by some traveller activity, even as it dismays lobby groups and equality campaigners who never fail to take the side of travellers against the interests of those who choose to buy permanent homes.

This summer, the Welsh Secretary David TC Davies MP was referred to the police after he distributed a leaflet to constituents alerting them to their right to object to plans for a local travellers’ site. No further action was taken against him and Davies has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling, promising to bring it to the attention of his local Monmouthshire Council.



The tactic of inviting police attention to politicians’ remarks is one used more and more frequently these days, since it performs the twin task of relieving critics of the need to make the case themselves, and places a potential suspicion of law-breaking over a political rival.



The controversy over travellers’ sites is one of the culture wars’ oldest battles, long predating “taking the knee”, trans ideology and anti-Israel demonstrations. TV news programmes in the 1970s featured regular reports on the tensions between travellers’ encampments and outraged residents watching angrily as local amenities were taken over by newcomers to the area.



Yet, unlike most other causes of societal divisions, the heat could well have been taken out of this once febrile situation. The court has powers only to interpret existing law, not create new ones, and the judgment handed down yesterday was measured, fair and pragmatic, respecting rights on both sides. In other words, the status quo, in legal terms, needs little, if any, change to address perceived injustices. Councils can now go ahead and issue injunctions, even against unnamed and unidentified “newcomers”, provided they have a reasonable cause for doing so and assuming the restriction is not open-ended. Travellers and their representatives may assume they have the right to argue their case against such restrictions and will be given sufficient time in which to do so.



Not everyone will be pleased, and arguably the degree to which each side has been forced to compromise is further evidence that this is a fine solution. At its root is a recognition that travellers, like everyone else, are subject to the law, that they cannot trespass on others’ land or rights simply because they have chosen to pursue a particular lifestyle. Residents have every right to demand of their locally elected representatives their endeavours to prevent local amenities – for example, public parks whose creation and maintenance have been funded by local council tax-payers – being used for purposes for which they were not intended.



The tension between those two interests will continue to exist; that is inevitable and there can be no law that will end such tensions, only regulate and perhaps ameliorate them. But how much of the culture wars are inflamed by parliament passing vague and imprecise laws, by teachers (for example) choosing to devise their own interpretation of what is acceptable behaviour, by organisations like the civil service developing their own ethical standards which may be at odds with those of the wider public?

The role of legislators is to devise laws that are just, not necessarily laws that are subjectively “fair” to every side of a controversy. That such a state seems, by either design or accident, to have been arrived at in the matter of travellers’ sites seems, sadly, to be the exception to the rule.

