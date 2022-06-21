Travellers criticise ‘disgraceful’ taxi fares as demand surges amid rail strikes

Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA
·6 min read

Travellers have criticised the “disgraceful” increase in taxi fares as demand surges during the nationwide rail strikes.

Millions of people are suffering disruption from rail strikes with 80% of trains cancelled and a spike in road congestion.

London Underground workers are also on strike on Tuesday.

Those forced to travel are having to contend with skeleton train timetables, increased traffic on the roads and surging demand for alternative modes of transport.

Rail and Tube strikes
Trains stopped at Edge Hill Sidings in Wavertree Liverpool, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions (Peter Byrne/PA)

Uber users in London are being hit with a surge in prices with a three-mile journey from Paddington to King’s Cross estimated to cost £19 just after midday – down from £27 at 8.45am.

Elsewhere in London, Addison Lee taxis has had limited availability on Tuesday morning and travellers are having to pay a £5 surcharge for all journeys.

Zipcar and black cabs are also experiencing higher demands but people will only have to pay the usual price for these services.

MJ Shannon, a bar manager, said she had to take a £30 Uber taxi, instead of a local train service, from Hale, Cheshire, where she was at a training event, to get to Manchester Piccadilly before a train home to Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Ms Shannon said: “I’m trying to get back to Newcastle. It’s not the worst inconvenience in the world, all the major lines are still running.”

Meanwhile, Karen Longhurst, who was faced with a £44.85 Uber fare to work, tweeted: “Disgraceful Uber @Uber – I can’t work from home as I work in the the NHS.”

Jamie Murphy tweeted: “Great uber driver tells me he “saved me this morning”. Fair enough pal – but you did charge £30 quid with nearly a 50% surge.”

Elsewhere, social media users complained about fares for cabs to the airport or to get children to schools as well as taxi services being booked up altogether.

Rich Neeth wrote: “So I can’t get my young daughter to school this week.

“Completely cut off, no bus, no real alternative (£120 a day in cabs, if I can’t get a cab).”

Another user said: “The knock on of this strike – mum was going away on a coach she walked to her local shops – no buses.

“Rang for a taxi all booked up all morning she couldn’t get to the coach station she’s 84! Not funny she won’t get her money back and she had to walk a mile all the way home 84yo.”

Alexis Rodney wrote on Twitter: “They want £200 for a taxi from Heathrow to London to cover them for the train strike. I will walk like Chaucer and the Pilgrims before I pay that.”

Another user wrote: “Just booked a taxi to Gatwick, £155. Ouch.”

Uber said it is expecting “significant” demand this week and it has capped surge prices which have been rising on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “We are expecting significant increases in demand as a result of strike action across the rail network this week.”

They added: “As a result of the strike action currently taking place on the National Rail and London Underground network, we have capped the level that prices can surge, and all users are shown the price of their trip before they book.

“We are also working hard to ensure that there are enough drivers out on the road to match demand.”

National Express also said it has seen a surge in bookings and inquiries for coaches on its UK-wide scheduled network.

The coach operator is 65% sold out across the network and anticipates this to hit more than 85% with seats still selling fast.

James Taylor, general manager of Zipcar UK, said the car hire service have also seen higher bookings across the UK but has “committed” to keeping prices the same.

He said in a statement: “We are seeing higher bookings across the strike days, but we are committed to keeping our prices the same despite increased demand from customers.

“We would urge anyone looking for alternative transport to book early to avoid disappointment, but if customers need to make a last-minute journey, they can take advantage of our flex service, which can only be booked 15 minutes in advance.”

Rail and Tube strikes
Passengers wait at a bus stop outside Clapham Junction station in south-west London, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. (PA)

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, which represents black cabs, said: “We expect London’s roads to be more congested than usual causing delays to some journeys, but our members will be out in force doing everything they can to help people get where they need to be as safely and efficiently as possible.

“Taxi fares are set by our regulator, so passengers using a black cab can expect the same reliable service, at a fair price, like on any other day and taxi drivers won’t be looking to exploit these difficult circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Addison Lee said: “During the last tube strike, demand for Addison Lee services grew by more than 50%, and we’re seeing similar figures this week.

“Therefore, for the rail strikes, we are incentivising drivers to come out by applying a £5 additional charge for journeys, 100% of which will go directly to them.

“By encouraging as many partner drivers to work as possible, we can complete more important journeys and help keep London moving.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avs overcame nerves to deal first blow in Stanley Cup Final

    Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog both admitted they were very nervous ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • 'Out to dry': NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avs

    DENVER (AP) — This loss wasn't as easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to shrug off. What emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown. Outmuscled. Outhustled. Out-tussled. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the rest of the Lightning were thumped 7-0 by the Avalanche, losing their cool and their mojo along wit

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • NHL Draft: Wild's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Wild have a decent prospect pool despite their winning ways, and already have some young players ready to step in and make an impact.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • De Grasse wins Oslo Diamond League 100 with best performance this season

    OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre