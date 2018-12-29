Travell Washington's 3 lifts UIC over Wright State

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Travell Washington scored 13 points Friday night and hit the winning 3-pointer with a second left in overtime to help Illinois-Chicago beat Wright State 75-72 in the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Marcus Ottey had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Tarkus Ferguson added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Flames (7-7).

Cole Gentry had eight of his 24 points in overtime for Wright State (6-8). His 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the extra period tied it at 72 before Washington's winner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Neither team led by more than three in the extra period. Ottey's jumper with 1:13 left tied it at 67, Ferguson's 3-pointer at 45 seconds made it 70-67 and the Flames never trailed again.

Wright State led 57-52 with 2:28 left in the second half and UIC closed the period on a 7-2 run to force overtime.

Mark Hughes and Alan Vest had 11 points each for the Raiders.