Traveling this winter? Here are 10 emergency products you should always have in your car

Hitting the road this winter? Always have these 10 emergency products in your car.
Hitting the road this winter? Always have these 10 emergency products in your car.

Winter is nearly here and it's bringing powerful weather with its arrival. Ahead of Christmas, a blizzard is strengthening in the northern U.S. and could become as powerful as a bomb cyclone, according to experts. During what's historically an incredibly busy travel time, it’s a stark reminder that winter weather can seriously impact roads and leave you stranded.

Don’t be discouraged by the unpredictability of winter weather. There are several ways you can prepare for whatever is to come. It’s a good idea to have a few key emergency products in your car in preparation for severe weather. Note that if your local officials warn against travel, be sure to follow their guidance before anything else. Here are 10 products you should keep in your vehicle this winter just in case.

1. A first aid kit in case of injury

Accidents happen. Always keep a first aid kit in the car just in case.
No matter the time of year, it's always a good idea to keep a first aid kit in the glove compartment or another accessible spot in your car. No matter if it's a small cut or a more serious wound, keeping a kit in the car can help make accidents or injuries more manageable.

This travel-size kit from Swiss Safe features everything you’d need in case of emergency: Band-Aids, gauze, alcohol prep pads, an ice pack and more—all in a conveniently compact bag. Plus, this model comes with a comprehensive 18-page first aid guide to help you properly administer first aid in a variety of emergencies.

$28 from Amazon

2. This combination jump starter and power pack for road emergencies

An all-in-one tool like the Noco Boost Plus can really come in handy.
The  Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends that all drivers keep items like jumper cables, flares and a cell phone car charger in the car in case of an emergency. It can seem like a lot to keep in the trunk, but there are plenty of smart, multifunctional gadgets that can help in an emergency.

This top-rated car tool sold on Amazon works as a jumper, a battery pack for charging electronics and an LED flashlight that features an emergency strobe all in one. With more than 35,000 5-star reviews, the compact pack is a must-have for your car’s glovebox, because you never know when you’ll need it.

$100 from Amazon

3. Thermal blankets to stay warm in freezing temperatures

Stay warm in freezing temperatures with a thermal blanket.
In the event that you need to spend a period of time in your car with the engine (and heat) off, you'll want something to keep you warm—especially if the temperature outside is dangerously low. These Swiss Safe emergency thermal blankets feature dual-sided aluminized mylar, which the brand says can help retain 90 percent of your body’s heat. It can also block out rain and snow while you wait for help.

$22 from Amazon

4. Mittens, hats, socks and other winter gear

Winter accessories will help you retain your heat in the car.
Along with a thermal blanket, keep extra winter gear like gloves, scarves and beanies to stay warm in case you need to shut your engine off. While they might not be as effective as a thermal blanket, they're easy to store and convenient to have in a pinch.

This reviewer-loved infinity scarf features a cozy fleece lining that'll help to retain heat around your neck and head. As for gloves and socks that will keep your extremities warm, Amazon reviewers swear by these Carhartt insulated gloves which also happen to be waterproof and sweat-wicking. The Hot Feet Heated Thermal Sock is also a top-rated choice on Amazon for socks, with reviewers raving about just how soft and warm the socks feel.

$10.09 from Amazon

$30 from Amazon

$25 from Amazon

5. This combination ice scraper and snow brush

Clear your windshield of snow and ice.
If you get caught in an icy or snowy situation and need to clear your windshield in a pinch, this compact snow brush and ice scraper will do just the trick. This reviewer-loved snow brush and ice scraper combo is equipped with sturdy bristles to remove heavy snow and a 4-inch blade to break through and clear ice. To further help with the ice, make sure that your windshield fluid doubles as a defroster like Prestone's 2-in-1.

$12.26 from Amazon

$16 from Amazon

6. A compact snow shovel for heavier snowfall emergencies

For heavy snow around your vehicle, this portable, extendable shovel is a must-have.
In the event of snow blocking your wheels, you'll need more than a snow brush to dust it away. For areas that get heavy snow, an emergency portable snow shovel can get you out of a tricky situation. This snow shovel is noted by reviewers to be a “lifesaver” when it comes to shoveling snow from around a vehicle in a pinch.

$10.22 from Amazon

7. A full water bottle to stay hydrated

Stay hydrated with a reusable water bottle.
Before hitting the road, make sure to fill up your reusable water bottle. Staying hydrated is always important and when you’re stuck, there’s no telling how long it will be before you can reach a store or rest stop. The Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle is our top choice among the reusable water bottles we tested. It filters out odors when drinking and stays cold for up to 24 hours.

For kids, we recommend the Kids' Hydroflask Wide Mouth Bottle out of all the bottles we tested. The colorful bottle features a convenient straw lid and is surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to travel with or store in a kids' backpack.

$31.49 from Amazon

$29.24 from Amazon

8. Nonperishable snacks to keep in the car

Keep protein bars and other non-perishable snacks ready-to-go in the car.
Just as every household should have a supply of nonperishable food at the ready, so should vehicles. If you find yourself stranded on the side of the road or stuck in hours of traffic, you or your family members may work up an appetite. Beyond the annoyance of being hungry on the road, it can become a potentially life-threatening situation if you're not sure when you'll be able to get your next meal.

Keep items like dry goods and snacks like protein bars, granola or cereal in the trunk to snack on. Just make sure to keep them tightly sealed to avoid any unwanted visitors. If you're traveling with a pet, make sure your furry friends have extra water or canned goods in the car, too.

$21.37 from Amazon

9. A car charger to keep your devices charged up

These will keep your devices charged in the car.
Don't let your smartphone lose power along your journey, especially if you need it to call friends, family or alert authorities of an emergency. Keeping a charger in your vehicle year-round is a great way to ensure you'll have charged devices for any situation that may arise.

The Anker PowerDrive Duo is our favorite car charger that we've tested. This sleek charger is built with modern phones in mind with two USB-C charging ports. It also charges devices very quickly, juicing up our tester's smartphone to 99% battery in a little over an hour.

A portable battery pack will prove helpful if the worst should come to pass and your car is completely drained of power. The Mophie Powerstation PD is the best battery pack we’ve tested thanks to its fast charging times and ability to effectively charge two devices at once.

$24 from Amazon

$67 from Walmart

10. A traction aid to prevent your tires from slipping

Sand can get you out of an icy jam.
Icy roads and snowbanks are some of the worst parts of winter. If you can’t get your wheels moving, you’ll need a traction aid to help them along. We’ve conducted tests and found that sand is the best material when it comes to providing traction on slippery surfaces. It doesn’t have to be fancy sand, either—this run-of-the-mill playground sandbag will get the job done.

$32 from Amazon

