Traveling sustainably doesn’t mean having to sacrifice your dream vacation

Travel is amazing for its ability to expose you to new experiences, cultures, and foods, but it also comes at a cost to the environment. Luckily, you don’t have to give up your dream vacation to travel sustainably. “It’s more about being conscious of your impact on the environment,” explains Green Living host Lauren Singer (@trashisfortossers). In this episode of the series, Singer shares her tips and tricks for reducing your carbon footprint while increasing the number of stamps in your passport.

Participate in Carbon Offsetting 

About 2.4% of carbon dioxide emissions come from aviation, explains Singer. “Not only that, but aircrafts create gasses and water vapor trails,” adds the host. Fortunately, you can reduce your environmental impact without canceling your trip with carbon offsetting, which is the practice of reducing carbon dioxide emissions in order to make up for emissions created elsewhere.

“If you have flexibility in your travel, you can book a more efficient airplane using Google Flights, which helps you calculate the most efficient travel plans,” says Singer. “Air travel can be more efficient if the airplane is newer, lighter, or is using a more sustainable fuel source.” Delta, United Airlines, and British Airways offer offset options, or you can privately offset your emissions through a third party.

Pack Light and Pack Less 

The weight of the plane impacts the amount of fuel that’s used. Heavier planes mean more fuel, so packing lighter or only using a carry-on really helps to lighten the load.

Use Mobile Options for Travel Documents

A really simple way to save paper on your journey is to get a mobile boarding pass in lieu of a printed one. Not only is it good for the planet, but it’s also much easier to pull up a digital boarding pass than it is to root around in your pocket for a paper one. Take advantage of mobile options beyond your boarding pass with digitized documents for things like hotel reservations, travel receipts, and more.

Opt for Eco-Friendly Travel Toiletries 

While it may be tempting to buy those pre-packaged travel-size shampoos and conditioners, they’re not the most eco-friendly. Instead, use reusable silicone containers like the Go Toob Silicone Soft Travel Bottle, allowing you to bring your favorite products along with you. The travel bottles are TSA-approved and come with a cap that locks the products in and prevents any spilling.

Use Public Transportation Options for Local Travel 

Commuter trains, buses, or car pools have much less of an impact on the environment than planes or solo car rides do, and make great options for traveling to destinations that aren’t too far.

