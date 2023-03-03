Traveling for spring break? Pack smart with these stylist-approved tips

We spoke with the pros to find stylist-approved pieces to pack for your spring break trips.

Who doesn’t love a vacation wardrobe? Your suitcase is a capsule of your closet, full of possibilities, all ready and waiting to make their debut. This is perhaps no more true than when we’re planning spring break travel. This mid-season pause affords the opportunity to escape the cold that has gripped much of the country and break out some warm-weather favorites and resort styles.

Whether your journey is packed with adventure or takes on a more chill tone, time away outfits have to be on point for both fun and function. We asked a couple of stylists for tips on what to pack for spring break to satisfy your wardrobe wanderlust. With these perfect getaway looks, you’re sure to channel that carefree vacay energy.

For easy beachy style, opt for a maxi dress

A maxi dress is an easy, breezy and cool way to achieve beach-inspired style.

Whether you’re hitting the waves or just lounging seaside, chic beach is a vibe, according to OuiShopp founder Carolyn Bosco when she discusses her customers’ recent trending vacation shopping sprees. It’s clear–once the temps go up, the hems go down, and the maxi dress is the best companion for spring break style. “Those breezy long dresses that skip some fabric to show off your figure in different cut-outs are perfect for outfits you can wear day into night,” she says.

NYC-based columnist and Swedish fashion socialite Sofie Mählkvist agrees. “The maxi dress is perfect to wear for a day at the beach and can be worn after the beach when going to dinner.” Choose a fun and flirty stripe or floral pattern, or drape yourself in an airy maxi in a bright yellow or white, and you’re all set for day and night.

This Printed Halter Dress by Venus is a prismatic array of strikingly rich colors and exotic leopard print in women’s sizes XS to 3X, while Lane Bryant’s Cross-Front Halter Tiered Maxi Dress has just the right amount of tropical flare along with a sexy shoulder-baring style, available in women’s sizes 14/16 to 38/40.

Pack versatile, double-duty garments

A basic shirt can go from beach cover-up to casual evening vibe with a change of accessories.

Spring break packing calls for versatility, with schedules full of all levels of formality and activity. It’s important to rely on items that pull double duty. “Oversized linen button-ups are a smart move, as you can rock one over a bikini for the beach during the day and then tie it up with a few buttons undone with some jean shorts and night-worthy sandals at night,” says Bosco.

The Oversized Short-Sleeve Linen-Blend Shirt by Abercrombie & Fitch is a crisp addition to your vacation wardrobe, with a buttoned-up and breezy fabric perfect for whatever the day (or climate) brings. Shop the style in women’s sizes XXS to XL.

Go for bold colors when it comes to activewear

If you’re going to be active during your trip, choose brightly-colored sportswear.

If you're opting for a more active trip, now is the time to finally get those bright-colored workout sets you've been eyeing, according to Bosco. “They'll look super hot with a golden glow from the sun,” she says. “A pair of biker shorts and a cropped t-shirt or tank also make for a perfect hiking outfit that can double as your getup for running to grab your morning coffee.”

“As the weather gets warmer, sports bra only is a must,” agrees Mählkvist. “Wear one that has a fun element to it, such as a halter neck crop top, and match it with a pair of shorts or bicycle pants in the same color. For workout outfits, colors are key, so make it fun and wear it in mint green or peach to make you look even more tanned!“

Puma’s Hypnotize Shorts and matching Hypnotize Bandeau are a colorful set perfect for anything a sunny spring break day can toss at you. Shop the set in women’s sizes XS to XL. For a more unexpected twist, opt for Carbon38’s One Shoulder Convertible Bra Top. The unique neckline brings a little individuality to everyday workout wear when paired with shorts or capri leggings. The Shoulder Convertible Bra Top is available in women’s sizes XS to XL.

Dresses and rompers are hot-weather staples

Breezy dresses are essential to keep cool when the mercury starts to climb.

For a day in in the heat, dresses and rompers in breezy fabrics with flowing details are key. Mählkvist suggests linen shirt dresses or white dresses “with cute ruffles or nice patterns such as flowers and stripes. A light blue dress is always a hit,” she adds. Bonus points if the dress is sleeveless and airy. “There’s nothing worse than tight, thick cotton that sticks to your skin.”

The Nellie Linen Dress by Carve Designs just feels like vacation with its loose, light and flowy linen, and the Dahlia Romper by Tiare Hawaii is playful with a cinched waist and flutter sleeves that help battle the heat and outfit boredom. Shop the Nellie Linen Dress in women’s sizes XXS to XL and the Dahlia Romper in women’s sizes S/M and M/L.

When temperatures climb, opt for light fabrics and cropped styles

Choose light pieces that’ll keep you cool during those warm vacation nights.

Warmer weather usually brings along unwanted humidity. Translation: you might be in for a few sticky nights out at parties and clubs. “Keep it simple when going out in this weather. A lifesaver when it’s hot is crop top sets,” says Mählkvist. “Find a matching set with a top and a short and you will look like a star.” Or match the top with a skirt and, if it’s a bit chilly, toss a blazer or white leather jacket over your shoulder. We suggest the Schoolboy Blazer from Bleusalt.

For a posh night out, the Fringe set by My Beachy Side is a sexy blast of gold aimed at style and beating the heat. Shop the Fringe Halter Top and the matching Fringe Mini Skirt in women’s sizes XS/S and M/L. Bosco loves the more casual Look of Love Set from Endless Summer, which happens to come in Pantone's hottest color of the year–viva magenta.

Think cutouts and more maxi’s for dressed-up dinners

Dressing up for a spring break dinner? Opt for more maxi dresses to dial up the glamour.

When your spring break includes a fancy dinner, a long dress is best, according to Mählkvist. While a slip dress is always on trend, for the more adventurous, try a one-shoulder number. “Or why not a cutout dress? These make you look chic, seductive and fun, all at the same time,” she adds.

Resa’s Madison Slip dress comes in 24 colors and prints—everything from hibiscus flowers to playful polka dots. Top it off with a blazer or cropped jacket to complete the look. The woven fabric of the Asos Design one-shoulder maxi dress is a bit more casual, but its sexy waist-baring cutout would still place you on the best-dressed list. Shop the style in women’s sizes 0 to 14.

