Traveling in Iowa this week? Be prepared for ice, blizzard conditions in some areas

Parts of northern Iowa are under a blizzard warning and east central Iowa, including Ames, an ice storm warning, as the state prepares for another round of snow.

The National Weather Service strongly advises against travel to portions of the state expected to be hit by the storm that could produce a mix of precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Winter storm unfolds today over the state. Travel impacts likely into at least early Thursday. Snow/blowing snow north, including heavy snow and near-blizzard conditions near the state border. Ice/wintry mix central. Check ahead on road and weather conditions if traveling! #IAwx pic.twitter.com/WPpOn8nQx1 — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 22, 2023

Ice storm warning in east central Iowa

In east central Iowa, ice accumulations could reach 3/10 of an inch and wind gusts as high as 45 mph, the weather service said. Sleet and snow accumulations could reach 2 inches.

Counties under an ice storm warning include Story, Marshall, Tama, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Hardin, Grundy and Black Hawk from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the weather service said.

Snow, blizzard warnings in northern Iowa

Lyon and Osceola counties in far northwestern Iowa could see 9 to 15 inches of snow with wind gusts reaching 50 mph. Travel is advised only for emergencies. It could get dangerous, especially as winds pick up and temperatures drop to near 30 below zero. The blizzard warning there is in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday.

Counties across northern Iowa are under a winter storm warning that could produce 4 to 10 inches of snow. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa/Minnesota border. Freezing rain, sleet and ice also are a concern. Visibility could be limited to a 1/4 mile at times.

How much snow is Des Moines, Ames expected to get?

The Des Moines metro is under a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. Up to 1 inch of snow could fall, plus up to 2/10 inch of ice. Highest ice accumulations are expected north of Interstate 80.

Ames was upgraded to an ice storm warning until noon Thursday. The day likely will start early with freezing rain that will transition to a wintry mix throughout the day. Ice accumulation could reach .2 inch.

In Des Moines, rain all day Wednesday should transition to a wintry mix and snow early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service warns of possible power outages and tree damage due to the ice. The morning and evening commutes could be difficult, especially with blowing snow.

What are the travel impacts?

The anticipated impacts to travel include:

Interstate 80: Brief mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet Wednesday morning. Mostly rain in afternoon. Rain/snow mix returns Wednesday evening.

Interstate 35:

Missouri border to Interstate 80 — Rain, wet conditions.

I-80 to Highway 3 — Mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Slick conditions possible due to snow accumulations and any icing.

Highway 3 to Minnesota border — Snow, heavy at times with blowing snow creating poor travel conditions with snow covered roads and low visibilities nearing ¼ mile or less at times. Perhaps a short period of a wintry mix, mainly during the afternoon hours.

