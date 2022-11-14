Traveling this holiday season? Here are the best packing tips from a professional stylist

Cheryl Fenton
·6 min read
Traveling for the holidays? Stay stylish and stress-free with these stylist-approved tips.
Traveling for the holidays? Stay stylish and stress-free with these stylist-approved tips.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether your holiday plans include a road trip or flying the friendly skies, chances are they also involve packing for a seasonal stay with family or friends. You’ll want to be comfortable while traveling—and stylish while visiting—so figuring out what to pack can be a struggle.

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

We asked Laurie Graham King, a long-time personal stylist based in St. Petersburg, Florida for the best solutions for what to pack for holiday travel. With her expert tips, wearing the perfect outfit is literally in the bag.

Choose vibrant colors for a mood-booster while traveling

Add a pop of color to your comfortable travel outfit for instant joy.
Add a pop of color to your comfortable travel outfit for instant joy.

Holiday travel has the potential to be dreary, but that doesn’t mean your outfit (or outlook) has to follow suit. “With long travel days filled with unexpected delays, I always advise my clients to wear a colorful leisurewear outfit in a shade other than black,” says King. “Choose a rich, deep jewel tone that makes you feel happy.” The Featherweight Lounge Around Midi Jogger from Beyond Yoga fits the bill. Pair the relaxed piece with a long matching duster sweater and a soft gray T-shirt tucked in for a chic fall look. “Add platform street sneakers from Steve Madden, and you’ve got yourself an upgraded outfit ready for take-off,” she adds. For a minimalistic look that still reads modern, check out the Catcher Platform Sneaker.

Get cozy during your trip with loose and luxurious loungewear

A pair of stretchy joggers are ideal for long flights and road trips alike. Try these vibrant cargo pants from Athleta.
A pair of stretchy joggers are ideal for long flights and road trips alike. Try these vibrant cargo pants from Athleta.

Comfort is key for holiday traveling, and today’s loungewear is just the (plane) ticket. “Thankfully, looking stylish and being comfortable are no longer mutually exclusive,” explains King. Reach for pieces with looser silhouettes that rival sweats without actually being sweats. Think joggers paired with a trendy silk bomber (hello, prep revival) along with a tee, hoop earrings and platform sneakers. “I love the straight-leg silk cargo pants from Athleta,” she says. “They’re incredibly comfortable, flattering and hold their shape all day."

Stay prepared with a cashmere wrap

Stay warm and toasty on the flight with the Cashmere-wool poncho from J.Crew.
Stay warm and toasty on the flight with the Cashmere-wool poncho from J.Crew.

Whether you’re under the freezing blast of an airplane’s overhead vent, or your car companion prefers to keep it chilly, there’s a wrap for that. King recommends bringing a soft cashmere wrap or pashmina on your trip. “The wrap is ideal, too, because it can double as a pillow if you’re someone who can sleep on a plane or car ride. And it tucks into your carry-on easily,” she adds. The J.Crew Cashmere-wool poncho is available in eight colors and envelopes you in softness as a great alternative to a light jacket or cozy blanket.

Pack versatile garments for holiday gatherings

Select garments that do double-duty for easy day-to-night looks.
Select garments that do double-duty for easy day-to-night looks.

While you’re away, you may not always have time to stop and change between holiday gatherings, so choose versatile pieces in neutral colors and styles that serve as blank canvases. Look for elegant, simple pieces in comfortable fabrics, like this Bamboo Ultra-Soft Midi Skirt from Cozy Earth—a nod to the ‘90s skirt trend that serves up cozy vibes in a packable piece that complements almost anything you pair it with. Frankly’s Charlee Dress in basic black, blue or white can be dressed up or down to fit any fete. As an added bonus, the built-in size-inclusive cups mean you can skip the bra. Wear the dress with a cropped cardigan and booties for afternoon play, then pull out a pair of heels and a statement necklace to hit the town for nighttime celebrations.

Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

Make a splash with a carefully selected statement piece

Don’t be afraid to go bold with your dressed-up holiday look.
Don’t be afraid to go bold with your dressed-up holiday look.

Having room for one showstopper in your bag shouldn’t take a Christmas miracle. By choosing a festive statement piece in the right fabric, you can take time to shine instead of iron. The Sami Mini Dress has a reputation for packing perfectly (read: no wrinkles), and the bright holiday red will turn all eyes on you.

Samsung sale: Black Friday 2022 deals on smartphones, appliances and TVs

Walmart's early Black Friday sale is live: Save on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio

Keep it simple with a jumpsuit

For the easiest head-to-toe look, throw on a jumpsuit for function and style.
For the easiest head-to-toe look, throw on a jumpsuit for function and style.

A one-and-done style is a holiday travel style life-hack. Jumpsuits are perfect for a head-to-toe style that’s a no-brainer when packing your outfits for time away. The Florence Jumpsuit by Smash + Tess is great for daytime get-togethers when anchored with sneakers, and transitions into the night with heels for a festive gathering after sunset.

Pack a casual jacket for quick outdoor jaunts

Light outerwear is ideal for quick errands and getting from gathering to gathering.
Light outerwear is ideal for quick errands and getting from gathering to gathering.

For King, another travel must is a plush sherpa jacket, preferably in a versatile rich tan. “Usually, holiday travel is to see relatives in a casual environment, so you will undoubtedly bring something very casual to wear in someone’s home for watching sports, playing games or cooking as a family,” she says. This unisex Deep Shag Sherpa Jacket by Baja Llama is ready for walks, outdoor chats and errand running, with tan faux-leather patches. “You will be so happy to have a warm jacket that looks stylish and feels amazing,” she says.

Dress up your look with cashmere

Cashmere is soft and insulating, and a matching cashmere set is the ultimate in luxury.
Cashmere is soft and insulating, and a matching cashmere set is the ultimate in luxury.

When a holiday get-together requires more than just jeans and a sweater, stay away from satin and silk which tend to wrinkle easily – an issue if you won’t have access to a steamer. Instead, keep things soft and holiday ready with cashmere. “I love a cashmere pant set which feels luxurious, is on-trend and will stay wrinkle-free,” says King. Fabrics like knits and denim don't wrinkle so these are great casual go-tos. This lightweight and luxurious State Cashmere pant set is purchased as separates and can be styled up or down based on what your celebration calls for. Pair the top with cigarette pants, heels and gold accessories to capture an elegant look for your holiday parties, or wear it with the matching pants for a cozy-but-considered vibe.

Versatility is key

Select pieces that will match easily with everything else that you pack for your holiday trip.
Select pieces that will match easily with everything else that you pack for your holiday trip.

Travel style completely relies on hero pieces that can do double duty. Translation: you get more use from each piece while packing less. “Pack pieces that can be styled multiple ways like a blazer over a hooded sweatshirt for a low-key look, or worn with a cami underneath for dressier occasions,” says King. “Separates like vegan leather leggings can also pull double duty from day to night, paired with a rocker tee and then a black lace top later in the day.” For that touch of style no matter the time of day, the Women’s Faux Leather Leggings from Spanx ticks all the boxes. Meanwhile, the Sweater Duster Midi-Dress by Kada can be worn as a sexy sweater dress statement piece, but also works great layered over an outfit as a duster.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitterInstagramTikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Holiday travel packing tips: What to pack this season to stay cozy and stylish

Latest Stories

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Bombers running back Oliveira ready for first post-season start

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira is ready to be in the playoff spotlight. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers third-year running back will make his first post-season start at that position when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in Sunday’s CFL West Division final at IG Field. The opportunity to do that in his hometown in front of family, friends and fans is something he relishes. “This is meaningful football and this is when you want to play,” Oliveira said Friday after Winnipeg’s closed practice. “I’ve worked extre

  • Veteran running back Andrew Harris eager to rejoin Argos in time for East final

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris's recuperative powers haven't diminished with age. The Toronto Argonauts veteran running back will play in the East final Sunday at BMO Field against the Montreal Alouettes. Harris, 35, suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in a 34-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 6, the severity of which had the franchise figuring his season was over. The five-foot-10, 216-pound Winnipeg native also tore his left pectoral muscle in 2011 preparing for his second season wit

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.