Traveling to Florida? These out-of-state licenses may no longer be valid in the state

Are you planning to take a roadtrip to Florida this summer? If so, you might have a hard time — particularly if you get pulled over by police.

A law enacted by Gov. Ron DeSantis July 1 declared certain driver’s licenses and learner’s permits from five states invalid in Florida. The restriction is part of a larger immigration law that critics argue is among the harshest in the country.

The law cracks down on undocumented immigration by making it illegal to transport an undocumented person into the state and penalizing anyone who uses fake documentation to find work.

If someone presents one of the invalid driver’s licenses when pulled over, they could be issued a citation for driving without a valid permit.

The five now-invalid licenses and learner’s permits are from:

▪ Connecticut and include “Not for Federal Identification”

▪ Delaware and include “Driving Privilege Only” or “Not Valid for Identification”

▪ Hawaii and include “Limited Purpose Driver’s License,” “Limited Purpose Provisional Driver’s License” or “ Not Valid for use for official Federal purposes”

▪ Rhode Island and include “Not for Federal Identification,” “Driver Privilege Card” or “Driver Privilege Permit”

▪ Vermont and include “Not for REAL ID Purposes Driver’s Privilege Card”