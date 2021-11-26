Traveling over the holidays? Take 25% off top luggage picks during Calpak’s Black Friday Sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Everyone knows that luggage can either make or break your travel experience. If you’ve ever felt weighed down by your luggage at an airport or train station, you can definitely relate. However, the holiday travel season is the perfect time to upgrade your gear!

Luckily, if you could use a new duffel, roller bag or some additional travel organizers, Calpak’s Black Friday sale has kicked off! Now through Nov. 27, Calpak is offering 25% off sitewide on its fan-favorite travel essentials.

Keep scrolling to check out a few must-have pieces of Calpak luggage that are currently marked down. Just keep in mind, most items are final sale!

This quilted duffel is perfect to bring on a flight as your personal item or to use as your everyday commuter bag. The Luka is available in multiple colors, including this pretty bronze, and features a scratch-resistant exterior.

This carry-on rolling suitcase will let you breeze right through the airport. Complete with a TSA-approved lock, four spinner wheels and plenty of pockets, this carry-on is hard to beat.

Travel in style when you bring this two-piece luggage set along. This duo contains one carry-on roller and one large roller that can hold all your must-haves.

Students, commuters and travelers alike will appreciate the thoughtful design of the Kaya. This backpack can hold up to a 15-inch laptop and slip right on top of rolling luggage, all while passing for a stylish handbag.

These packing cubes can help keep you organized no matter how long your trip is. This pack of five cubes is great for separating out swimwear, dirty laundry, toiletries and more.

Looking for more high-quality luggage? Check out a few other top-rated luggage brands below:

