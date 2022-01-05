Traveling to England is about to get easier: Country eases entry requirements

England will soon be scrapping its pre-departure COVID testing mandate for fully vaccinated travelers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday. The measure has been in place for roughly one month.

The new entry rules will go into effect 4 a.m. Friday and apply to travelers who are fully vaccinated and under 18 years old.

Those travelers will also no longer need to self-isolate upon arrival until they receive a negative PCR test on day two of their trip. Instead, England will require a lateral flow test no later than the end of day two of their visit without an isolation period. Another PCR test is mandatory only if the initial test is positive.

Johnson said pre-departure testing was meant to help slow the arrival of the new omicron variant within the U.K., but the strain is now "so prevalent, these measures are having limited impact ... while continuing to pose significant loses to our travel industry."

►Which EU countries are open to US tourists?: A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

England is scrapping its pre-departure testing mandate for fully vaccinated travelers Friday, Jan. 7.

The United Kingdom started mandating pre-departure testing on Dec. 7, with the new rule applying to all travelers 12 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

The new entry requirements only apply to England, but travel restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have followed England's lead in the past.

✈️INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL UPDATE ✈️



We're removing the temporary extra testing measures we introduced last year at the border to slow cases of Omicron coming to the UK. Now Omicron is the dominant variant & is widespread in the UK, these measures are no longer proportionate [1/6] — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 5, 2022

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: England drops pre-departure testing mandate for vaccinated travelers