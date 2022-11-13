This traveler's wheelchair was left in the rain with no guarantee that it won't happen again

Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
·5 min read

When Andrew Gurza traveled to San Francisco for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance's Remarkable Tech Summit earlier this month, they were hoping for a smooth journey. But, as a disability awareness consultant and user of a custom-fitted power wheelchair, Gurza, who uses they/them pronouns, knew there could be trouble along the way.

"You never know what they're going to do to your chair," they told USA TODAY. "It's really just luck."

On this trip, Gurza wasn't so lucky.

Andrew Gurza giving a presentation.
Andrew Gurza giving a presentation.

When they arrived in San Francisco, they found their chair had been damaged and was "sopping wet" after apparently being left out in the rain on the tarmac.

Gurza explained that the power bar they use to control the chair was knocked out of place, forcing them to contort themself just to stay mobile.

"It was hitting me in the groin and hurting me," Gurza said, adding that the damp seat could become a long-term issue too. "My wheelchair is totally customized. The seating is totally customized. Getting it wet, it could grow mold."

Forgotten: How this traveler was left stranded in an airport basement

Not just airlines: What national parks can do to make the outdoors more accessible

Gurza said they've come to expect issues like this whenever they travel. Their wheelchair was further damaged on the trip back to Toronto, and Gurza said Air Canada also lost a chair designed to use while showering.

How common is wheelchair damage while flying?

According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. airlines reported mishandling more than 800 wheelchairs in October, translating to almost 1.5 damaged chairs for every 100 flown.

"Imagine the equivalent of an airline saying, 'most people who fly are fine but once in a while, we break their legs when they get off the plane,' " Maayan Ziv, founder and CEO of Access Now and an accessibility advocate, told USA TODAY.

Ziv also recently had her wheelchair damaged beyond repair while flying and expects it to take months or maybe even a year or more for it to be replaced.

'We take care of family': When accessible travel is hard to find, families forge their own paths

Tips: What people with disabilities and their families wish fellow travelers would know and do

She and Gurza both said airlines have a lot of work to do to improve the flying experience for disabled travelers.

"We need to have way better training on how to treat customers with disabilities," Ziv said. "We need to have proper treatment of mobility devices that is not the same as luggage ... They need to be classified as medical devices."

Air Canada responds

Andrew Gurza's damaged wheelchair.
Andrew Gurza's damaged wheelchair.

Gurza told USA TODAY that Air Canada offered them a $500 travel voucher and will replace the shower chair that was lost. Gurza added that the airline sent a contractor to repair their chair in San Francisco, but they said the technician was unable to repair the chair before their trip back.

In a statement, Air Canada said it continues to work with Gurza to try to get the issue resolved.

"We fully recognize the importance of mobility aids for customers and have prescribed processes for transporting them safely and we regularly review and update our practices as opportunities for improvements are identified," an airline spokesperson said. "Regrettably, given the volume carried, there are rare occasions when we do not meet our service levels."

How accessibility advocates say airlines could do better

As companies across the country push to boost diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Gurza and Ziv said conversations about accessibility for disabled people are often an afterthought.

"Some airline had hired a disabled person for a day to be like, 'oh, look at us,' " Gurza said. "They let this person with Down syndrome be hired for a day," as a flight attendant, but not actually join the company full time.

Listen up: What people with disabilities and their families wish fellow travelers would know and do

"We're far from a place where disability is on the agenda for every organization," Ziv added.

In the longer term. Ziv said she hopes airlines and airplane manufacturers are able to find a way to allow wheelchair users to fly safely while staying in their chairs.

"There's no other form of transportation where people have to get out of their wheelchairs," she said. "Literally, you can get on rides at Disney World and stay in your wheelchair."

For now, Gurza said, there's plenty airlines can do to improve the experience for disabled travelers without inventing new technology and overhauling their aircraft.

"They should be hiring disabled people to work in their airports to liaise with disabled passengers," Gurza said. "They should be hiring disabled people to help them write policies that make sense."

Gurza and Ziv suggested that airlines should invest in equipment to help load power wheelchairs – which can weigh as much as 400 pounds – onto airplanes safely while they're still transported as cargo. And both said airlines could do better by developing a more consistent, predictable procedure for assisting disabled customers. Even just keeping information on file about the proper way to handle their devices could go a long way.

'The space was not built for me': Plus-size flyers say airlines have room to improve

"There’s no communication from me, the customer, through to the right channels," said Gurza, who explained that they always notify the airline about their wheelchair's specifications in advance but frequently have to explain themselves again at check-in.

"They just don't have enough people on the ground caring for disabled people who are going through this," they said.

Until airlines invest in improving their systems for disabled travelers, Ziv said she's left guessing and worrying about what could happen the next time she travels.

"There’s nothing that would say that if I had a new wheelchair tomorrow and I had another trip that it wouldn’t happen all over again."

Share your experience

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disabled travelers say airlines damage wheelchairs too often

Latest Stories

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • Tatum scores 43, Celtics beat Pistons for 6th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • The best midseason coaching changes in recent NHL history

    There's no guarantee that a midseason coaching change could turn a season around for an NHL team, but these hires will go down in history as some of the best.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic 6-2, 6

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • QBs Stafford, Murray ruled out for Cards' visit to LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray will not play in the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams also will be without their starting left tackles Sunday at SoFi Stadium with Alaric Jackson and D.J. Humphries both ruled out because of injuries. John Wolford is expected to start behind center for the Rams (3-5), while Colt McCoy takes over for the Cardinals (3-6). Stafford was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol on Tuesday, and he wa