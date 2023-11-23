Travelers note: Fort Lauderdale airport’s parking lot is full. There’s an alternative

For travelers flying through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) for the Thanksgiving holidays, adjust your plans accordingly: its parking garages on-site are at full capacity and shut down.

On Wednesday afternoon, the airport took to its Twitter (now X) account to advise the public that “our short-term and long-term parking garages are closed until further notice,” citing the surging holiday parking demand.

It offered advice for an alternative. “Overflow Parking Lot is now open,” FLL’s Twitter account noted, providing a map showing how to get to it. That lot’s daily rate is $10 per day.

Directions to Overflow Parking; Recommended on Nov. 22, 2023

The lots filling was expected. Last week, as the Herald reported, FLL said, “during the holidays, we recommend getting dropped off by family, friends, or a ride-share service instead (Uber, Lyft, etc.) as our onsite garages are likely to be sold out.”

READ MORE: Crowds? Yes. But what else can you expect at Miami, FLL airports at Thanksgiving travel?

FLL officials anticipated that 760,494 travelers fly in and out over the seven-day Thanksgiving Day holiday travel period from Tuesday, November 21 through Monday, November 27, 2023. That is 10% higher than over the same period last year.

It also reiterated that the Tuesday before Thanksgiving followed by the Monday after the holiday are expected to be the two busiest travel days. An average of 108,642 daily passengers during the seven-day 2023 holiday travel period.

Meanwhile, at Miami International Airport — the largest in South Florida — travelers faced record crowds though garages still had space.

As of Wednesday evening, MIA still had more than 900 parking spaces available, Greg Chin, its head of communications, told the Herald.

Since MIA’s Thanksgiving travel period began last Friday, the airport has averaged 159,477 passengers per day, above the projected average of 147,000 per day, said Chin. It began Wednesday with more than 2,000 parking spaces available, he observed.