Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:TRV) dividend will be increasing to US$0.93 on 30th of June. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Travelers Companies was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 14.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 27%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Travelers Companies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.64 to US$3.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Travelers Companies has grown earnings per share at 9.7% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Travelers Companies' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Travelers Companies is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Travelers Companies that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Travelers Companies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.