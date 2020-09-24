Why thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this 'perfect' and 'genius' $15 wallet

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are wallets, and then there are wallets.

The Travelambo Women’s Wallet has everything you could ask for in a wallet: It’s inexpensive, spacious, stylish and comes with built-in RFID (Radio Frequency Identification-Blocking). The faux-leather accessory has an impressive 18 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered slots for bills or a cell phone — and it starts at just $15.

A plethora of Amazon shoppers say it’s the perfect size to keep everything in one place, without the bulkiness of a traditional wallet. More than 2,800 reviewers give it a perfect 5-star rating.

This wallet doesn't just help keep everything organized. The​ RFID blocking keeps your sensitive information protected, which is a must if you're traveling. Happy customers say the feature makes them feel more secure, calling it a bonus. And speaking of security, reviewers are fans of the zipper features and two-button closure for extra protection.

“I love this wallet!! It creates much more room in my purse than my previous wallets, yet is substantial enough to carry on its own,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “And I love that it is RFID safe, as I travel extensively out of the country. The wallet is very stylish-looking.”

As far as the design goes, believe it or not, each wallet is handmade by a team of craftsmen, making it genuinely timeless, affordable luxury. Available in 28 colors, the wallet is crafted utilizing top-notch hardware and materials for a stylish piece at an unbelievable price.

“This wallet is great to keep you organized,” another satisfied shopper added. “It holds all my cards and cash without being bulky at all. It freed up a lot of space in my purse. The material also appears sturdy and I love that there are many colors to choose from.”

