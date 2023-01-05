Travel to the US: latest Covid rules as ban on the unvaccinated is extended and China testing added

usa travel america omicron can i visit tests - Getty

The US has extended its requirement for all foreign arrivals to present evidence of at least two doses of a Covid vaccination until April 10.

Despite the majority of countries scrapping all their pandemic red tape, the Biden administration has steadfastly clung to the rule, which bars not just Novak Djokovic from the country but also a large number of Britons.

Around a quarter of UK residents over the age of 12 are not fully vaccinated, with younger demographics far more likely to have declined the jab. According to the latest UK Health Security Agency data for England, 36.3 per cent of those aged 18-24, 37.7 per cent of those aged 25-29, 35.3 per cent of those aged 30-34, and 31.7 per cent of those aged 35-39, fall into this category. Given that the 18-39 age bracket contains around 20 million people, that’s upwards of seven million young Britons currently banned from entering the US and in the region of 10-15 million in total.

Only 15 other countries still block travellers on the basis of their vaccine status, with the US now keeping company with the likes of Pitcairn, Palau, Equatorial Guinea and Iran.

Can I travel to the US?

Yes – if you are fully vaccinated. The Foreign Office website explains: "US authorities will accept any Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These are the AstraZeneca, BIBP/Sinopharm, Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac vaccines. Your final vaccine dose must have been administered at least 14 days prior to travel."

The CDC website lists the forms of acceptable proof of Covid-19 status. The USA will accept the UK’s proof of Covid-19 recovery and vaccination record and proof of Covid-19 vaccination issued in the Crown Dependencies. More details are on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Embassy websites.

Upon arrival, fully vaccinated travellers do not have to quarantine but are recommended to take a viral test within 3 to 5 days.

What are the rules for children?

Children 17 and under are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

The Foreign Office adds: "After arrival in the US, children 17 and under that are not fully vaccinated may be required to attest that they will take a test 3 to 5 days and will self-isolate should any symptoms develop or if they test positive. A parent or other authorized person should attest on behalf of a passenger 17 and under."

More details are on the CDC website.

Are there specific rules for visitors from China?

Yes. From January 5, air passengers aged two years and older travelling to the United States from China, Hong Kong or Macau, and those travelling from Seoul, Toronto, and Vancouver who have been in China, Hong Kong or Macau in the previous 10 days, must show a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than two days before their flight departs. This is in addition to the above vaccination requirements.

More details are on the CDC website.

Do I need to wear a mask?

Mask mandates have been scrapped in all US states, with the exception of some healthcare and long-term care facilities, and on public transport across the country.

What about Covid passports?

While a handful of states – notably New York and California – banned unvaccinated citizens from bars and restaurants during the pandemic, Covid passports have now been scrapped, even in these stricter jurisdictions.

