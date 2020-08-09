Travel updates: Spain cracks down on nightclubs and Paris tightens face mask laws

Countries across Europe are doubling down on their efforts to curb a second wave of Covid-19.

Spanish police last night sent special units to nightclubs in the beach resort of Fuengirola near Malaga to enforce health regulations on partygoers, including the wearing of masks and the practise of social distancing.

“The police pressure that is carried out is essential so that people who are resistant to the law end up complying with it,” police officer Jorge Moreno told The Associated Press, stating that since June 15, officers have issued 2,000 sanctions for rule-breakers.

Since lockdown was lifted in Spain, most new recorded cases of the virus fall within the 15-to-29 age bracket, according to a recent report by the Carlos III Health Institute. Northeast Catalonia has ordered all nightclubs to be shut down altogether.

Meanwhile in France, face masks will be mandatory in busy outdoor areas in Paris from Monday, including open-air markets and along the banks of the River Seine; but not including tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees boulevard.

The rate of positive tests in Paris is now nearly double the national average, at 2.4 per cent.

08:23 AM

British holidaymakers gamble on Greece as it overtakes Spain

British tourists are gambling on Greece for their holidays despite a spike in cases as the country has overtaken Spain in popularity for the first time, reports Sam Meadows.

Data from Skyscanner, the flight bookings website, showed that when the Government changed its travel advice requiring people returning to England from Spain to quarantine for two weeks, travellers began to look elsewhere.

While Barcelona, Ibiza and Malaga were consistently in the top 10 most sought after routes on the site throughout 2019, in the week after quarantine measures were announced they were replaced by Greek destinations including Crete, Corfu and Santorini.

View photos Top travel destinations More

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is monitoring the international situation “very closely” and keeping its travel advice under review. People returning from Greece do not currently need to self-isolate.

08:12 AM

