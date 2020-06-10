Travel updates: Covid-19 infections 'highly correlated' with air travel

Big international aviation hubs created more exchanges and more potential for the virus to grow, a report says

The spread of coronavirus cases is "highly correlated" with the extent of air travel, according to a report.

A study by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) named the UK as an example of where a large number of domestic and international flights "facilitated contagion". The report said "the flow of air passengers across and within country borders has been a major contributor to the spread of the virus".

Serge Stroobants, an IEP director, told the PA news agency: "The countries most impacted are countries that are really participating in global trade in the globalised world and the interconnected world.

"These are countries in which you will find a large airport hub, giving the potential to people to travel from one country to the other.

"That's why, for example, the region of Milan in Italy, Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt, London and New York, those big international hubs created more exchanges and more potential for the virus to grow."

The report comes as the UK introduces its controversial two-week quarantine policy for those arriving by air. Critics have describes it as the right move at the wrong time, with the rest of Europe slowly easing border restrictions.

