Travel updates: Britons 'most welcome' in Portugal, and Italy reopens its borders

British holidaymakers will be "most welcome" in Portugal this summer, the country's foreign minister has said.

Augusto Santos Silva told the BBC he hoped an 'air bridge' agreement of mutual quarantine exemption would be in place with the UK by the end of June.

Mr Santos Silva described travel quarantines as "an enemy of tourism". Portugal has been quick off the mark in establishing a "clean and safe" stamp for its hotels, while beaches are due to reopen fully on June 6 with enforced social distancing and a traffic light system indicating occupancy levels.

Mr Silva's comments come as Italy reopens to European travellers today without quarantine restrictions in a bid to revive tourism – and the country's economy – for the start of the summer season. Italy is facing its deepest recession since the Second World War after three months of strict lockdown. Free movement within the country will boost domestic tourism, while international flights are only expected to resume in the three main cities of Milan, Rome and Naples.

The southern region's governor, Jole Santelli, has said: "Come to Calabria. There's only one risk: that you'll get fat." But experts have warned that with dozens of new cases still being reported there every day, particularly in the worst-affected northern Lombardy region, it may still be too early to allow widespread domestic or international tourism.

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, will address MPs today, after writing in The Telegraph yesterday that quarantine restrictions are vital to prevent a second wave of the virus, but it is expected that 'air bridge' plans will be introduced to mitigate their effects.

